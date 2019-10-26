The Saints cut Humphrey on Saturday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Humphrey suited up in four games for the Saints while Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) sat out, but the Saints decided to swap Humphrey out with Kirshawn Hogan as a depth piece. Humphrey, an undrafted rookie out of Texas, may land on the Saints' practice squad.

