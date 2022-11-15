Humphrey was cut from the Patriots' practice squad Tuesday.
Humphrey played in each of New England's first six games this season, recording two catches on four targets for 20 yards. The 24-year-old was previously let go by the Patriots this season and subsequently brought back, which could happen again. If not, Humphrey will work to earn an opportunity elsewhere.
