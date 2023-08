Denver released Humphrey on Tuesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Humphrey signed with the Broncos in early March after bouncing between New England's practice squad and active roster last season. The wideout led Denver with eight catches, 12 targets and 113 receiving yards during exhibition play, but that wasn't enough to earn him a spot on the active roster. Given his strong training camp, it wouldn't be surprising if Humphrey ends up on Denver's practice squad.