Humphrey is signing with the Broncos and may play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Broncos are signing Humphrey away from the Giants' practice squad, figuring he can acclimate quickly after previously playing for Sean Payton in both New Orleans and Denver. Humphrey isn't likely to have much fantasy value, but his presence in a depth role could take a bit of playing time away from the Broncos' other wide receivers.