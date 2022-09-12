Humphrey reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Humphry saw the field for three snaps on offense and one on special teams, but he failed to record any stats. The 24-year-old, will work to earn another shot on the active roster during practice this week.
