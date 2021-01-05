Humphrey reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Humphrey logged 23 snaps on offense and reeled in his lone target for a 17-yard gain. The 22-year-old wideout served as depth for the final three games of the year, and he could be summoned again in the playoffs if Michael Thomas (ankle) and Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) are unavailable.
