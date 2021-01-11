Humphrey reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Humphrey finished third among Saints' wide receivers with 45 snaps on offense (54 percent) in Sunday's wild-card win over the Bears, although he was held to just one 14-yard reception on his lone target. The Saints put a lot of trust in Humphrey for a playoff game, so he stands a good chance to be elevated from the practice squad for the NFC divisional-round game against the Buccaneers.
