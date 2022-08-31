New England signed Harris to their practice squad Wednesday, Mike Dussault of the Patriots' official site reports.
Fellow wideout Tre Nixon will join Humphrey on the practice squad, giving New England a couple of in-house promotion options should an injury strike one of the wideouts on the 53-man roster. With New Orleans last season, Humphrey appeared in 10 games and totaled 13 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
