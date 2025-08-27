The Giants signed Humphrey to the practice squad Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Humphrey wasn't able to beat out Gunner Olszewski or undrafted rookie Beaux Collins for a depth wideout spot on the Giants' 53-man roster. Humphrey has elected to stay with the team on the practice squad and is a candidate to be elevated to the active roster should the Giants need extra depth at wide receiver. The seventh-year wideout logged six catches (on nine targets) for 94 yards and a touchdown across the Giants' three preseason games.