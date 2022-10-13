The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday.
Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
More News
-
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Let go Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Sees 54 snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Catches one pass Sunday•
-
Patriots' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Joins 53-man roster•
-
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Patriots' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Elevated from practice squad•