Peterson is slated to start Thursday against the Texans with D'Andre Swift (concussion) sidelined for a second consecutive game, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

With Swift sidelined this past Sunday at Carolina, Peterson got the starting nod but took a back seat to Kerryon Johnson, earning 30 percent of the snaps on offense to the latter's 70 percent. It's unclear how the RB reps will break down between the two Thursday, but Peterson hasn't reached double-digit rushes in four straight games and is averaging a pedestrian 3.7 yards per carry on the season.