Peterson (illness) has returned to Detroit's practice facility Friday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Peterson missed Thursday's practice due to a non-COVID-19 related illness, but it looks as though he'll get some work in Friday. When the Lions' final injury report of the week is released Friday afternoon, whether Peterson carries an injury designation for Sunday's game in Jacksonville will be disclosed.
