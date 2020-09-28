Peterson carried 22 times for 75 yards and caught his only target for 10 additional yards during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Cardinals.

Peterson dominated the team's ground attack as he finished with 86 percent of the carries, which were his most since Week 5 of last season. He managed just 3.4 yards per attempt but helped his team grind out a somewhat surprising win on the road against an ascending Cardinals outfit. Peterson will face a tough task in next Sunday's game against the Saints, but he should lead the backfield in touches and could find his way into the end zone.