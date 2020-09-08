Coach Matt Patricia said "we'll see" when asked Monday whether Peterson would suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Bears, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Patricia is at least leaving the door open for Peterson, who signed a contract with the Lions on Monday after having been released by Washington, to see playing time out of the gate. The 35-year-old is coming off back-to-back seasons with 200-plus touches and over 4.0 yards per carry in Washington. He now mixes into a relatively inexperienced backfield alongside Kerryon Johnson, who has missed 14 games over the last two seasons, rookie D'Andre Swift (undisclosed). Peterson also reunites with offensive coordinator Darrel Bevell in Detroit, whom he played with during the first four years of his career with the Vikings.