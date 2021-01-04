Peterson rushed seven times for 63 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 37-35 loss to Minnesota.

With D'Andre Swift again in the lead role, Peterson unsurprisingly finished the season as second fiddle in the backfield, but he made up for a lack of carries with his most efficient game of the season. Considering the 35-year-old failed to eclipse 4.0 yards per carry in 12 of 16 games this year -- albeit while frequently serving as a short-yardage option -- this showing could help the 35-year-old as Peterson ventures into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.