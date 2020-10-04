Peterson rushed 11 times for 36 yards and a touchdown but failed to secure either of his two targets in Sunday's 35-29 loss to the Saints.

Peterson led the team with 11 rushing attempts, while nobody else had more than four. He powered in a five-yard touchdown to make things interesting with 3:40 remaining, but the Saints were able to run out the clock from there against a Lions defense that's allowing 31.8 points per game. Peterson is Detroit's running back of choice when the game script goes run-heavy, but that's not going to happen often if the defense continues to blow leads. The Lions will be on bye in Week 5 before a Week 6 road tilt in Jacksonville.