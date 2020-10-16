Peterson (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
After sitting out Thursday's practice, Peterson returned Friday as a full participant. He may need to pass one more test to ensure he doesn't have COVID-19, but the Lions aren't concerned about his availability for Sunday. The 35-year-old took 33 carries in the last two games before a Week 5 bye, while Kerryon Johnson saw his role in the offense minimized (six carries, two targets).
More News
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Back at facility Friday•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Sits out practice with illness•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Finds end zone as lead back•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Likely to retain lead role•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Carries load vs. Cardinals•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Limited volume in Week 2 loss•