Peterson will sign a one-year deal with the Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Peterson joins a crowded Detroit backfield that also includes Kerryon Johnson, D'Andre Swift, Bo Scarbrough and Ty Johnson. The veteran back's path to steady carries is unclear in the team's current context, though it's possible that the Lions have other moves in mind.
