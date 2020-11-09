Peterson carried the ball eight times for 29 yards in Week 9 against the Vikings. He added three receptions for 14 yards.

Peterson was once again out-touched by rookie D'Andre Swift and limited to a largely ineffective performance. His longest gain on the ground went for only eight yards, though he did manage to log a 10-yard reception. Peterson has failed to reach more than 10 carries in each of the past two games and his lack of involvement in the passing game limits his opportunity for more touches. He will taken on Washington, his former team, in Week 10.