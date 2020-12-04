Peterson is expected to retain a role in the Lions' offensive game plan Sunday against the Bears, even though lead back D'Andre Swift (illness) could return from a two-game absence after being listed as questionable for the contest, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Swift cleared the NFL's concussion protocol after the brain injury kept him out for both of the past two weeks, but he's now contending with a non-COVID-19-related illness that resulted in him missing practices Thursday and Friday. Due to Swift's lack of recent on-field reps, interim head coach Darrell Bevell said the rookie would be in store for a smaller amount of game plan-specific packages Sunday, if he even suits up at all. Swift's limitations should thus pave the way for both Peterson and Kerryon Johnson to stay involved in what would most likely be a backfield committee that resembled what the Lions rolled out in their first eight games of the season. Peterson averaged 12.9 touches and 52.4 yards per game while reaching the end zone twice over that stretch.