Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell suggested Tuesday that Peterson will continue to serve as Detroit's lead back, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. "I don't know when it's going to happen, but [Peterson] wants [the ball], we want him to have it and we'll just keep continuing to go there and spell him with Kerryon [Johnson], spell him with [D'Andre] Swift and kind of go from there," Bevell said.

After averaging 6.3 yards per carry through the Lions' first two games, Peterson saw his workload pick up in a major way in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Cardinals. With Detroit claiming an early lead, Peterson led a ground-heavy attack the rest of way, running 22 times for 75 yards and hauling in a 10-yard reception for a touchdown while playing 60 percent of the offensive snaps. Johnson and Swift will likely cut into Peterson's snaps when the Lions are forced to play from behind and pass more frequently, but look for the veteran to dominate the carries when Detroit is sitting on a lead. The Lions may not have that luxury Week 4, as they'll enter Sunday's matchup with the Saints as home underdogs.