Peterson (abdomen) was limited at Thursday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
After being unlisted on Wednesday's injury report, Peterson notably has an abdominal issue attached to his name Thursday. There's no telling if his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts is in peril, but he recently has been taking a back seat to rookie D'Andre Swift, who has received 30 touches to Peterson's 28 over the last two games. Friday's report could shed light on Peterson's potential to suit up this weekend.