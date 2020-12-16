Peterson (forearm) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Peterson hasn't been forced to miss game-action yet this season, so there's not yet substantial reason to be worried about his availability for Week 15. Of course, with both D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson healthy, the Lions could opt to give Peterson some time off if he isn't at full strength.
