Peterson rushed seven times for 41 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 42-21 loss to Green Bay.

Peterson led the Lions in rushing yards for the second straight game to open the season, but it was Kerryon Johnson who got the nod from one yard out to cap Detroit's opening drive. With the Lions down big in the second half, D'Andre Swift got most of the running back snaps, finishing with 72 scrimmage yards on five carries and five catches. If Peterson continues to cede goal-line work, he'll have a hard time carving out consistent value in Detroit's three-man running back rotation. The Lions will travel to Arizona in Week 3.