Peterson was told he'd be getting a lot of work again, after D'Andre Swift entered the concussion protocol Thursday, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

With Swift ruled out Friday afternoon, Lions RBs coach Kyle Caskey said Peterson will "lead it off" in Sunday's game against the Panthers, per Chris Burke of The Athletic. Detroit also has Kerryon Johnson on hand, but he's been getting most of his snaps on passing downs, often serving as a blocker. Peterson is the best bet to get the Week 11 start and lead the team in carries, with Johnson and possibly Jonathan Williams likely handling lesser roles. The Lions have another game coming up four days later on Thanksgiving, which could make it difficult for Swift to avoid a second absence.