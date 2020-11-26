Peterson carried the ball 15 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 41-25 loss to the Texans.

With D'Andre Swift (concussion) inactive once again, Peterson took the lead role on early downs and short yardage for the Lions and was rewarded with a pair of one-yard TD plunges in the first half. Kerryon Johnson saw an identical 15 touches and piled up nearly 100 scrimmage yards, but both RBs figure to take a back seat if Swift is able to recover in time for Week 13's road clash with the Bears.