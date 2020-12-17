Peterson (forearm) practiced in full Thursday.
Peterson matched his least busy game of the season this past Sunday versus the Packers, turning his five touches into 30 yards from scrimmage. In the wake of the contest, he was a limited practice participant Wednesday, but his elevation to all reps one day later has cleared him for Week 15 at Tennessee, where Peterson will contend for RB reps with D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson.
