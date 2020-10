Peterson (abdomen) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Peterson managed a limited practice Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday. He shouldn't have any limitations from a medical standpoint, but D'Andre Swift's role in the Detroit backfield has grown over the past month, and the Indianapolis defense is getting star linebacker Darius Leonard (groin) back on the field this week.