Peterson rushed four times for seven yards and caught one pass for 23 yards in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Green Bay.

While D'Andre Swift commanded over half of the offensive snaps in his return from a possible concussion, Peterson saw a quarter of the snaps and logged less than half of the touches of his counterpart. Although Peterson should continue to see some playing time down the stretch, Swift's role should only grow as he distances himself from his injury, giving fantasy owners no reason to pick Peterson up from the waiver wire.