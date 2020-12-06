Peterson registered 57 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries during Sunday's 34-30 win against the Bears.

With rookie D'Andre Swift forced to sit out his third consecutive game, Peterson dominated the workload by garnering 80 percent of the RB carries. Peterson's 3.6 yards-per-attempt average was unspectacular, but his five-yard TD run with 1:37 remaining in regulation helped Detroit secure a win in interim coach Darrell Bevell's debut. The four-time All-Pro has registered 15-plus carries in consecutive games, but his workload may be reduced if Swift is able to make it back Week 14 against Green Bay.