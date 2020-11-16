Peterson rushed four times for 21 yards during Sunday's 30-27 win over Washington. He also caught his only target for nine yards.

Peterson ceded starting duties to D'Andre Swift and the second-round rookie ultimately handled 21 touches while Peterson and Kerryon Johnson combined for six. It will be interesting to see if Peterson will be more in the mix in Week 11 when Detroit plays a Carolina team that just allowed 192 yards to Tampa Bay's Ronald Jones on Sunday, but it seems like the change in starting duties might be much more than a formality. If this division of work continues, Peterson certainly won't be worth holding onto in any fantasy format out there.