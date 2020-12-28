Peterson logged four carries for 10 yards while playing a season-low six offensive snaps during Saturday's 47-7 loss to the Buccaneers.

In a game where the Lions trailed by 34 points at halftime, Peterson finished third in playing time behind each of D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson, who is trusted in pass protection and has seen at least one target in all but three games this year. While it's possible the playing time could work more in Peterson's favor in Week 17 against the Vikings, it seems clear that interim head coach Darrell Bevell wants to be giving rookie D'Andre Swift all the experience he can handle.