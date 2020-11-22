Peterson rushed seven times for 18 yards while failing to catch his only target during Sunday's 20-0 loss to Carolina.

Returning to the starting role with D'Andre Swift (concussion) out of commission, the 35-year-old Peterson was unable to get anything going against a Panthers defense that previously had been gashed for the 28th-most yards per rush attempt (4.8) and the 29th-most rushing touchdowns (14) in 2020. While the Lions were disadvantaged by also playing without top receiver Kenny Golladay (hip), trusted possession option Danny Amendola (hip) and a hobbled quarterback - Matthew Stafford was toughing out a thumb injury -- it's beyond clear at this point that Peterson simply lacks the burst he once brought to the table. With that said, Detroit has Houston on deck in a Week 12 Thanksgiving Day matchup. If there's ever a setup where Peterson could eat, it's probably a home matchup against a Texans defense allowing a league-high 5.2 yards per carry, but that's only if Swift remains sidelined.