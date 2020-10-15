Peterson didn't take part in Thursday's practice due to an illness.
According to Justin Rogers of The Detroit News, Peterson's illness isn't related to COVID-19, so he should be ready to practice Friday if the ailment runs its course overnight. Peterson remains locked in as the Lions' top option on the ground, but his usage week to week will likely hinge on the game script.
More News
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Finds end zone as lead back•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Likely to retain lead role•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Carries load vs. Cardinals•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Limited volume in Week 2 loss•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Tops 100 total yards in Lions debut•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Could contribute Week 1•