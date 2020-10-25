Peterson registered 29 rushing yards on 11 carries, also hauling in his lone target for one yard during Sunday's 23-22 win against the Falcons.

Against an Atlanta defense that boasts Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett as the anchor of its line, Peterson averaged a season-low 2.6 yards per carry during Week 7. Though it was an off outing for the four-time All-Pro, and the Lions' rushing game as a whole for that matter, it appears that Peterson is a fixture of the Detroit ground attack going forward. He's had double-digit carries in every game but one so far this season, as well as TDs in two of his past three appearances heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Colts.