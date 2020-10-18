Peterson (illness) is active for Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville.
The four-time All-Pro was forced to sit out Thursday's session due to what was listed as an illness. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Peterson was sent in for blood work after experiencing side pain, which led to concern that he might be dealing with an appendix issue. Fortunately, all tests returned negative, allowing Peterson to return to practice in full Friday. Despite Detroit also having Kerryon Johnson and D'Andre Swift active Weeks 1 through 4, Peterson garnered the majority of the workload on the ground, handling 54 of 89 running-back carries during that span. He's in line for a healthy share of rush attempts in a matchup against Jacksonville's 26th-ranked rush defense.
More News
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Good to go•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Back at facility Friday•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Sits out practice with illness•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Finds end zone as lead back•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Likely to retain lead role•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Carries load vs. Cardinals•