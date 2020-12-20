Peterson collected 23 yards on six carries during Sunday's 46-25 loss to the Titans.
D'Andre Swift garnered more than two-thirds of the Lions' RB rush attempts Sunday, as the future Hall of Famer was held to six or fewer carries for a second consecutive game. For those who were hoping to rely upon Peterson as a starting option during the fantasy postseason, his workload has diminished at the most inopportune time. Absences from Swift between Weeks 11 and 13 allowed Peterson to collect 12.7 rush attempts per game. With the rookie back in the fold now, however, Peterson's opportunities have become restricted.
More News
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Puts in full practice•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Limited to start week•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Reverts to reserve role•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Scores twice, secures go-ahead TD•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Likely to remain involved Week 13•
-
Lions' Adrian Peterson: Punches in two short TDs•