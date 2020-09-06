Peterson signed a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Lions on Sunday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Peterson adds depth to a backfield that endured a major injury bug last season and has faced issues in that area already in training camp, as rookie second-round pick D'Andre Swift (undisclosed) has struggled to stay on the field lately. The 35-year-old Peterson is the only running back in Detroit over 23 years old, and it's uncertain how the Lions plan to use him. He can still handle a large workload, evidenced by 211 carries for 898 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and five touchdowns for Washington last year, but that won't be necessary or practical with Swift and Kerryon Johnson on board. More or less, Peterson is injury depth and a strong veteran presence for the young backfield.
