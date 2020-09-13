Peterson had 14 carries for 93 yards during Sunday's 27-23 loss to Chicago. He caught three of three targets for 21 receiving yards

Kerryon Johnson got the start and D'Andre Swift led the backfield in snaps, but Peterson was nonetheless given the most carries. His 12 attempts were more than Johnson (seven) and Swift (five) combined. Considering he clearly looked like Detroit's best downhill rusher in the process, Peterson can reasonably be expected to maintain a majority share of the early-down work going forward. However, given the injuries to the Lions secondary, it's fair to wonder how long the Lions might be able to stick with the run game in Week 2 against Green Bay.