Hassanein left Monday's training camp practice due to a lower leg injury, per The Detroit News.

Hassanein was able to walk off the practice field under his own power, and the rookie sixth-rounder indicated after Monday's session that the injury isn't serious. His practice participation in the coming week will indicate his chance of playing against the Dolphins on Saturday. Hassanein is competing for a depth defensive end spot on the Lions' 53-man roster.