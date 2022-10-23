Hutchinson recorded three tackles with 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys.

Hutchinson hadn't made much noise since his highly productive outing against Washington in Week 2, but he reminded everyone of his upside in this one. The good times could keep rolling in Week 8 against Miami considering both of the Dolphins' starters at offensive tackle, Terron Armstead (toe) and Greg Little (finger), have made recent appearances on the injury report.