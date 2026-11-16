Tests have confirmed that Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Sunday's win against the Patriots in Munich, but there's no other significant damage in the knee, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Hutchinson hurt himself on the first possession of Sunday's game after sacking New England QB Drake Maye, after which he went to the locker room and eventually was ruled out. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday morning that initial testing revealed the extent of the injury, which now has been confirmed. Hutchinson will turn his focus to getting healthy for 2027, though considering the timing of the ACL tear, he may be in danger of doing so by Week 1.