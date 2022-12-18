Hutchinson (illness) is active for Sunday's game at the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.
After coming down with an illness Thursday, Hutchinson has recovered and appears poised to play Sunday. He should continue to play the vast majority of Detroit's defensive snaps on the edge.
