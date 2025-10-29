Hutchinson and Detroit agreed to terms Wednesday on a four-year, $180 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hutchinson's new deal includes $141 million guaranteed and a $46 million average yearly salary, just barely trailing the $46.5 million average of current highest-paid pass rusher Micah Parsons per Schefter. Through seven regular-season appearances thus far in 2025, Hutchinson has tallied 16 tackles (11 solo), including 6.0 sacks. He's also logged one pass defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, demonstrating high-end playmaking ability despite the catastrophic leg injury that ended his 2024 campaign early. Hutchinson will look to add to his totals Sunday, at home versus the division-rival Vikings.