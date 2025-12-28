Hutchinson registered six tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, during the Lions' 23-10 loss to the Vikings on Thursday.

Hutchinson was responsible for two of the Lions' seven sacks Christmas Day, getting to Max Brosmer for losses of 15 and seven yards in the first and second quarters, respectively. Hutchinson has logged at least 2.0 sacks in back-to-back games and for the third time this season. He is up to 48 tackles (32 solo), including 13.5 sacks, three pass defenses (one interception), four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery through 16 regular-season games.