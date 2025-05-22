Hutchinson (leg) told reporters Thursday that he's fully cleared to return, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Hutchinson was the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year before sustaining a season-ending leg injury in the Lions' Week 6 win over the Cowboys in 2024. However, he now appears to be completely past the issue. Over the Michigan product's first three years in the NFL, he appeared in 39 regular-season games and recorded 132 total tackles, including 28.5 sacks, 10 passes defended, with four interceptions, and four forced fumbles. Now back to full health, Hutchinson is expected to continue wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks in 2025.