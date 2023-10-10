Hutchinson registered three tackles (three solo) including a sack and an interception during Sunday's 42-24 win against the Panthers.

Hutchinson was dominant once again for the Lions and has now logged 4.5 sacks over the past three games. The 2022 first-round pick snatched what is already the fourth interception of his young career and is now on pace to finish with double-digit sacks for the first time.