Hutchinson registered three tackles (three solo) including a sack and an interception during Sunday's 42-24 win against the Panthers.
Hutchinson was dominant once again for the Lions and has now logged 4.5 sacks over the past three games. The 2022 first-round pick snatched what is already the fourth interception of his young career and is now on pace to finish with double-digit sacks for the first time.
