Hutchinson failed to record any stats while playing 45 defensive snaps in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Packers.

Hutchinson made his much-anticipated return to action after missing the last 12 regular-season contests of the 2024 campaign while recovering from a season-ending leg injury. The 25-year-old played 96 percent of the defensive snaps against Green Bay, which is a great positive, but he was unable to make his mark on the contest. Hutchinson will look to be more productive in Week 2 versus Chicago.