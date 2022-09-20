Hutchinson racked up six tackles including three sacks and two TFLs during Sunday's 36-27 win over Washington.

After a forgettable regular-season debut, Hutchinson could not have been more impressive in a dramatic statistical rebound. Not only was he a big reason that Detroit kept Washington from coming back to win, but Hutchinson was the fourth-youngest player to ever record three sacks in a game. While multi-sack games shouldn't be expected every game, the rookie has nonetheless revealed his high upside as an IDP option.