Hutchinson finished Sunday's 34-10 win over the Browns with four tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Hutchinson's sacks on Joe Flacco came in the second and fourth quarter, the latter of which resulted in a fumble that was recovered by Trevor Nowaske and resulted in an eight-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown six plays later. Hutchinson is up to 4.0 sacks on the year, which is tied for fifth most in the NFL.